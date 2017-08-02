Banks County High School will host the “We Are Family Kahmal Wiley Fundraiser” on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 10 a.m.
Activities includes a 5k, barbeque plates for $8 (includes barbeque, beans, chips, dessert; tickets will be on pre-sale or walk-ups are welcome), car show from 10 a.m. to noon, bounce houses, dunking booth and more, 100 Stretch-A-Ticket raffle items ($10/stretch; prizes includes Katy Perry and/or Janet Jackson concert tickets, local pottery, YETI cooler, gift cards baskets, lottery basket, University of Georgia helmet signed by head coach Kirby Smart, Banks County personalized monogram basket and more.
There will also be a “Camping For Kahmal” kids’ basketball camp. The camp is for kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost is $20 and will be two sessions, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Each camper will receive a T-shirt. Registration forms available at the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department and will be accepted through Aug. 4.
All proceeds will go to help with Wiley’s ongoing medical expenses. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com and search “We Are Family Kahmal Wiley Fundraiser.”
Fundraiser set for Kahmal Wiley
