Baseball: Kelley takes new head coach job

In two seasons as head coach of the Banks County High School baseball team, Tom Kelley guided the Leopards to back-to-back playoff appearances and recorded 25 wins.
In the three seasons before Kelley became head coach, the Leopards had recorded 12 wins total. Now, he looks to take his experience at Banks County and apply it to his new position as head coach of Luella High School in Locust Grove.
Kelley, who’s from the Locust Grove area, said family circumstances are bringing him back to where he grew up.
“The opportunity just kind of came to me this summer,” Kelley said. “I was contacted about it and it was something at first that I was intrigued by it, but I was happy at Banks County.
“Then, just circumstances with a child and all of that, back home, being around family, it was kind of important. The more we (Kelley and his wife) talked about it, the better off we thought we would be at home.”
