Commerce theft suspects caught

Two suspects were recently arrested in connection with car thefts and break-ins across the state. Many of those incidents occurred in Commerce, with others reported in Braselton and Jefferson.
The two suspects, Lajerius Tywon Shumpert, 18, and Brandon Bundrage, 20, both of Atlanta, were arrested in separate car chases.
According to Commerce Police Department investigators, the duo abandoned a stolen 2013 Lincoln in the middle of the road on Terrace Ridge Drive in Commerce on July 7. The keys were left in the ignition.
Shumpert and Bundrage then reportedly stole two other cars near Highland Estates and broke into four vehicles in the area, stealing electronics, purses and other items.
The next morning, CPD investigators got a call about one of the stolen vehicles, a Chevy Cruze. The duo apparently abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road near Hillcrest Drive. Again, investigators found the keys in the ignition.
Shortly after, the CPD got a call about a Tahoe that was stolen from the Northwood Subdivision. Several entering autos were also reported around Northwood and Hillcrest.
Later that week, investigators learned Walton County authorities were involved in a car chase with a vehicle stolen from Arlington Lane. Shumpert wrecked that vehicle and fled on foot. He eventually surrendered and was booked into the Barrow County Jail.
Shumpert reportedly confessed to the thefts and gave investigators Bundrage’s name. Bundrage was later arrested by the Georgia State Patrol after a chase on I-20.
The stolen Tahoe was later recovered at an apartment complex in Atlanta.
The duo had apparently been involved in thefts throughout the state.
Inside the abandoned Lincoln and Chevy Cruze, CPD investigators found identification cards and other items that helped them solve two entering auto cases out of two area departments. In the Lincoln, investigators found a Braselton man’s identification card, allowing them to solve one case.
Among the items in the Chevy Cruze was a stolen Wayne Poultry uniform, which helped the CPD solve another entering auto case out of Jefferson.
According to investigators, Shumpert said the duo chose to hit small towns because their police departments are smaller than those in larger cities.
See more incidents in the Aug. 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
