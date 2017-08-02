A public meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Jefferson to discuss plans to build a 115kV power line to Dry Pond. The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
The Georgia Transmission Corporation is proposing to acquire rights-of-way from 25’ to 125’ to build the power line. The line would run north up Airport Road, cut over to Hwy. 82 then north to Legg Road where it will go to Jett Roberts Road, then turn north to a new substation on Dry Pond Road.
Officials say electric circuits in the area will reach capacity by the end of 2018. The line is being proposed for customers of Jackson Electric Membership Corporation.
Meeting set to discuss power line
