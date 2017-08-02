SPLOST renewal will appear on ballot in November

Barrow County voters will decide this fall whether to continue funding various capital improvement projects around the county with a 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax.
The Barrow Board of Commissioners voted Friday evening during a special-called meeting in favor of a resolution to place a SPLOST renewal referendum on the general election ballot in November. The vote was 6-0 with Commissioner Roger Wehunt absent.
“I’m going to support this resolution because I believe it is in the best interests of Barrow County and all the citizens that live here,” Chairman Pat Graham said.
If the referendum is approved, the current SPLOST, which expires June 30, 2018, would be extended for another five years through June 2023.
According to county projections, the tax would generate $56.6 million during that five-year period. Just under $7.4 million would be taken off the top for an expansion of facilities at Victor Lord Park on roughly 35 acres the state has agreed to lease to the county. The remaining $49.2 million would be distributed among the county and its municipalities, based on population figures from the 2010 U.S. Census for various projects.
Though the list of projects is wide-ranging, including public safety improvements, infrastructure upgrades, building of facilities and equipment purchases among others, commissioners centered their remarks Friday around the Victor Lord Park expansion, which has been designated a “Level II” project. The expansion plan includes five multi-purpose athletic fields (three on site, two off site), tennis courts, exercise trails, a dog park and a splash pad.
Seven of the eight citizens who spoke during the public comment portion of Friday’s meeting, including Winder-Barrow High School head football coach Heath Webb, also advocated for the recreation improvements, saying they would strengthen the local economy and tax base and keep families and school children in the Barrow County School System instead of moving to nearby systems like Oconee and Gwinnett counties or Jefferson City Schools.
But support for SPLOST in the room Friday was not universal.
Robert Lanham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Library Trustees said that while he was not opposed to the concept of SPLOST, he said the current one should be allowed expire.
See the full story in the Aug. 2 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
