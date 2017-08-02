Mary Long (07-31-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, August 2. 2017
JEFFERSON - Mary Margaret Collins Long, 90, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017.

Born in Comer, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Collins and Jennie Mae Collins. Mrs. Long was a hard worker, and most importantly, she loved her family and raising her children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Long; two brothers, EJ Collins and Odell Collins; one sister, Rosa Lee Smith; and one grandson, Michael Davis.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Davis and Elaine Smith; two grandchildren, Shana Cherry and Tina Peek; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 3, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home Wednesday, August 2.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.