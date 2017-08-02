JEFFERSON - Mary Margaret Collins Long, 90, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017.
Born in Comer, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Collins and Jennie Mae Collins. Mrs. Long was a hard worker, and most importantly, she loved her family and raising her children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Long; two brothers, EJ Collins and Odell Collins; one sister, Rosa Lee Smith; and one grandson, Michael Davis.
Survivors include her children, Jerry Davis and Elaine Smith; two grandchildren, Shana Cherry and Tina Peek; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 3, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home Wednesday, August 2.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Mary Long (07-31-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry