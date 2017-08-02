Like last season, the Apalachee High School volleyball team will be very young with four sophomores slated to start, so Wildcats coach Joey Alfonso is prepared for some growing pains early on.
But the biggest difference Alfonso has seen so far in his 2017 team, which opens its season Saturday at home in the Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court Tourney, is its attitude.
“All our girls get along. It’s probably one of the closest teams we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Alfonso, who started at Apalachee in 2010. Our whole philosophy is playing like a family and last year was more like the family where there was a lot of drama. Late in the year the kids played like they were ready for it to be over, and that was unfortunate on my part for not being able to help things go more smoothly.
“This year, we’re drama-free and it has shown in our play this summer so we’re excited about that.”
The Wildcats, who won three consecutive area titles from 2012-14, were on track for a fourth straight title in 2015 — going undefeated in area play in the regular season — before an injury to their top player in the area tournament kept them out of the state playoffs. In a rebuilding year last season, they stumbled to a 27-25 mark.
But Alfonso has seen signs of progress throughout the summer that could lead to them rising back toward the top. The Wildcats logged about 30 matches and finished around .500, he said, even without all of their players in some of the matches.
“In theory, we’re still a year away from where we want to be. We’ve got the ability to do everything well; we’re just not there yet,” Alfonso said. “We hope to get to the point where we want to be by the area tournament. But like I’ve told my staff, we’ve got to be patient, let them mature and grow into the players we know they can be and stay injury-free.”
Apalachee returns two of its strongest players in outside hitters Ellie Alfonso, a sophomore and the coach’s daughter, and junior Nakia Hooks. Sophomore Olivia Swift returns at the setter position, while senior Lauren Bray and freshman Emily Crocker will split time at right-side hitter. Juniors Lizzie Niles and Logan Buchart will be the middle hitters, while a pair of seniors — Erica Gray and Angelina Alungulesei will play in the back at libero.
Ellie Alfonso suffered a mild injury over the summer, the coach said, but should be back for this weekend’s matches, while Hooks will be joining the team full-time after her summer AAU basketball schedule wraps up.
“When we’ve been at full strength this season, we’ve been doing really well,” Alfonso said. “I’m very excited about the girls’ work ethic and how they’ve dedicated themselves to getting better.”
And the Wildcats will need plenty of confidence as they navigate a difficult schedule that includes tough non-area opponents such as Norcross, Sequoyah, Athens Academy and North Oconee, among others.
Then comes GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA play, where Alfonso expects Gainesville and reigning champ Winder-Barrow to be the favorites and for Habersham Central, Lanier and Dacula to provide strong competition as well.
“It’s really going to be luck of the draw,” Alfonso said. “I think this is probably one of the toughest non-area schedules we’ve had. I try to make it that way every year to prepare us for the state tournament and I think it contributed to us winning those area titles.
“I think time will tell, but we’ve got some big-time competition.”
