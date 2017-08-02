Heading into last year with a deep and veteran team Winder-Barrow volleyball coach David Rows believed his team was primed for a strong season, and he was right — the Bulldoggs went 36-23, won an area championship and advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
But Rows has had to temper those expectations somewhat this season as the reigning Area 8-AAAAAA champs seek to replace four starters and a ton of production.
“We’re a fairly young team and we only have one senior out of 10 varsity players,” said Rows, whose team opens its season Saturday at home as a co-host of the Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court Tourney. “It’s going to be a challenge and there are going to be growing pains, but we’ve had a good summer. We’ve scrimmaged a lot of strong Gwinnett County schools and other good teams and been competitive.”
The biggest area of concern to Rows currently is Winder-Barrow’s size at the front of the net. Gone is Olivia Nelson-Ododa, a three-time all-area selection who led the Bulldoggs’ area in kills each of the last two seasons.
Nelson-Ododa, a top basketball recruit who is being pursued by virtually every premier NCAA Division I program, is forgoing her senior volleyball season while she continues rehab from a knee injury she suffered late last basketball season.
“It’s hurting us losing a 6-foot-5 (middle blocker). I’m not used to us struggling in that area,” said Rows. “Along with Olivia, you also had Toya Osuegbu (now a sophomore at East Carolina) and both those girls could jump 10 feet. I think the silver lining there is that the girls know our attack has to be more balanced. Our entire front row can hit and that makes us a little less one-dimensional.”
The Bulldoggs still have some valuable experience on their roster, though.
Junior outside hitters Tari Lampkin (an all-area player) and Madison Miller, both starters since their freshman seasons, return.
“They are both excellent hitters and will be our go-to players to run our offensive attack,” Rows said.
Junior libero Heather Xiong, an all-area player last season, is also back.
Senior Hannah Hubbard and sophomore Payton Mitchell will man the middle with Kori Estes also providing support on the outside.
Sophomore Alexis Thao and freshman Macy Zakroczynski will be the setters while Brittney Yang and Tina Vang will be used off the bench as defensive specialists.
Rows expects the six-team Area 8-AAAAAA to be competitive and said it will be a tall task for the Bulldoggs to repeat.
“It’s interesting to see who’s going to be rebuilding,” he said. “Habersham was second last year and lost six seniors. Gainesville was third, but they’re one of the strongest teams in the area annually and they’ve gotten some new transfers in that are going to help them. Lanier was a playoff team.
“Apalachee played several freshmen so you know they’re going to be much improved and Dacula is a lot stronger.
“It’s going to be an interesting race.”
Volleyball preview: Defending area champ Bulldoggs have lots of production to replace
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry