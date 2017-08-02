Qualifying nears for November election

Qualifying is approaching for the Nov. 7 election.
Braselton and Hoschton both plan qualifying in late August.
Details include:

BRASELTON
Qualifying for three Town of Braselton seats will be on Monday, Aug. 21, through Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Seats on the ballot this year include mayor, council member district 2 and council member district 4. Those are currently held by Bill Orr, Peggy Slappey and Rhonda Stites, respectively.
Qualifying will take place at Braselton Town Hall.
Fees are $360 for mayor and $180 for council member.

HOSCHTON
Qualifying for three City of Hoschton seats will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, and go through Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 4:30 p.m.
Seats on the ballot include mayor and two council seats. Those seats are currently held by Theresa Kenerly, Jim Cleveland and Tracy Jordan, respectively.
Qualifying fees are $18.
Those wanting to qualify may do so at city hall, located at 79 City Square, Hoschton.

KEY DATES FOR VOTERS
•Oct. 10 — last day to register.
•Oct. 16 — first day to mail or issue absentee ballots
•Oct. 16 — advance in-person voting begins
•Nov. 3 — last day to mail or issue absentee ballots
•Nov. 7 — election

