Man warns of multi-use path dangers after wreck

A Braselton man is warning of the dangers of multi-use paths after his family was involved in a golf cart crash in July.
John Wimpey and his family were riding on a golf cart on the multi-use path near Chateau Elan the evening of July 19. They were driving at Mulberry Park on the way to dinner when a drunk driver struck their golf cart and knocked them into the road.
A Jeep Liberty Sport driven by Sean Randall Dameron, 44, of Hoschton, didn’t stop at the red light when traveling from Grand Hickory Drive onto Hwy. 211. His vehicle struck Wimpey’s golf cart, which was traveling in the crosswalk along Hwy. 211.
Dameron had a .303 blood-alcohol level, according to the Georgia State Patrol incident report. He was charged with driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
Wimpey and his family were all transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Wimpey got a concussion in the accident and required stitches. His wife’s hip was bruised and his son got “banged up pretty bad.”
Wimpey said they were “lucky” and that it could have been much worse.
“We could have been killed,” he said.
He’s concerned something similar could happen to someone else.
“All it takes is someone not paying attention,” he said.
He noted cars travel fast on the road and said there aren’t many safety precautions. He’s also concerned the Mulberry Park sign blocked their view so his family couldn’t see the Jeep coming.
He stressed the need for drivers to use caution around multi-use paths.
“The golf cart path is great, but it’s dangerous,” said Wimpey.
