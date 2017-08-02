BASEBALL: Adair signs with Emmanuel

East Jackson’s Josh Adair had several options to play college athletics, but many of those offers came from schools far away that wanted him to play football.
So when an opportunity to play baseball nearby arose, he didn’t let it pass. Adair has signed with Emmanuel College, a Division II school located a half-hour away in Franklin Springs.
“Out of nowhere, Emmanuel called, and I tried out and I made it, and I just figured it would be best and it’s closest to home and my parents can come watch me,” Adair said.
Adair’s football offers ranged from as far away as a junior college in California, a Division II school in Pennsylvania and Avila University in Missouri.
“They were just a good bit away,” Adair said.
He’ll play catcher primarily for Emmanuel, but is versatile. The Lions have a junior varsity team, which could allow him playing time as a freshman if his innings at the varsity level are limited.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 2 edition of The Jackson Herald.
