DIVING: Jefferson’s Kelly racks up at AAU nationals

Jefferson High School diver Addison Kelly earned four top-10 finishes and grabbed All-American honors in two events at the AAU Nationals last week.
Kelly took sixth in the 1-meter springboard individual competition, earning All-American distinction in that event, and 10th in 3-meter springboard individual competition, taking All-American honors there as well.
She also placed fourth in the 3-meter synchro and ninth in the 1-meter synchro.
“I was pleased with how I finished, but I know there is room for improvement,” Kelly said. “I was second place going into one-meter finals, therefore I know I can finish that high. Last year my highest finish was 12th place, so I definitely improved.”
Kelly’s performance at the AAU nationals drew praise from Jefferson High School swimming and diving coach Tess Nunnally
“Addison Kelly is such a determined, hard-working young lady,” she said. “We at Jefferson are proud to call her a Dragon. She travels daily to practice at the University of Georgia’s Ramsey Center. She is definitely in contention for a state title this year in high school diving.”
Kelly, who is a senior at Jefferson, finished fourth in 1-meter diving at the state meet in February. She aims to finish higher this season
“For this season, my goals are to place top two at state and set new personal bests,” she said. “I want to score as many points for the swim team as I can so that they can do as well as they want to at region and state championships.”
