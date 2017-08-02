TRACK AND FIELD: Pender finishes fifth at USTFA Junior Nationals

Jefferson’s Clay Pender has proven himself among nation’s best high school half-milers.
The Dragon track star finished fifth in the 800 meters over the weekend at the United States Track and Field Junior Nationals at the University of Kansas, earning All-American honors. He ran a time of 1:56.57.
Still, Pender saw room for improvement.
“After looking at the competition, I expected a top-three finish,” Pender said. “I made it to finals and didn’t run my best race. It was a great experience and I learned a lot from my race and learned a lot about other runners all over the nation as they go through the same long summer days as I do.”
Pender, the Jefferson school record holder in the 800 meters, finished second at state in the Class 4A 800 meters in May, running a career-best time of 1:55.56.
He has his sights set on lowering his 800 meter time below 1:50 this year, while running 48 seconds in the 400 meters and 4:15 in the mile.
“My goal is to win state in two events to get 20 points for the team that will hopefully help win a team state championship,” he said. “I’m excited about this year’s track team that will be stacked with talent.”
