SOFTBALL: New Panther coach ‘pumped’ for season

Chad Brannon’s debut as Jackson County softball coach is just over a week away, and the moment can’t arrive swiftly enough for the former Panther assistant.
“We’re excited,” said Brannon, whose team opens the season on Aug. 9 at North Oconee. “I’m pumped. I pretty much lived up at the park most of the summer.”
He’ll inherit a Jackson County roster that returns two seniors and a six-member junior class off a state playoff team from last year.
The statistical leader of that junior group is Division-I prospect Caroline Davis, who hit a scorching .429 with six homers and 28 RBIs last year. Fellow juniors Serina Bergeron (.407), Joni Lott (.361) and Brooke Simmons (.281) also put up big numbers last year.
“They’re something special for sure,” Brannon said of the junior class.
There’s also young talent to complement the veteran leaders. Sara Beth Allen (So.) hit .352 and swiped 26 bases as a freshman last year. The Panthers have added speedy freshman Madison Miller, a slapper “who can just scoot,” according to Brannon.
Brannon said this team possesses a good mix of speed and power and intends to remain aggressive on the base paths.
That said, Brannon said he’s always been a defense-first coach “and that’s what we’ve worked on most of this summer.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 2 edition of The Jackson Herald.
