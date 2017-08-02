Banks County schools will get under way for the new school year on Friday morning with 2,880 students, which is up slightly over last year’s opening enrollment of 2,850.
The school system has 21 new teachers, as follows: five at the primary school, six at the elementary school, five at the middle school and five at the high school.
There have been on major renovations over the summer and no new programs are planned on being implemented. The system does have plans to allow for students to see the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. The schools will delay the release of students on that day until 3:30 p.m. so that “students can fully and safely experience the eclipse.” The system is purchasing safety glasses for all students and staff.
Banks schools resume on Friday
