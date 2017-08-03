Barbara Hembree (08-01-17)

MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, August 3. 2017
Barbara Hembree, 82, died August 1, 2017.

Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late David Cecil and Marguerite Harris Matthews. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was retired from Noramco, Inc. Mrs. Hembree was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph James Hembree; and two sons, Aaron Trent Hembree and Fabian Gardell Hembree.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Ann Dudley, Winterville; sons, James Cecil Hembree, Hull, Audry Mario Hembree and John Randolph Hembree, Nicholson; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 5, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST, Athens. Burial will be in New Harmony Church Cemetery. The Rev. Freddie Coile, John Hembree and Trent Dudley officiating.

Lord and Stephens, EAST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
