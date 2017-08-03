Shawn Thornton (07-29-17)

Thursday, August 3. 2017
JEFFERSON - Shawn Barnette Thornton, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Emory Hospital.

He was he owner of SBT Landscaping. He loved his family, watching his children play ball, cooking, hunting and fishing. He had a wonderful sense of humor; in fact, it earned him the nickname "Smiley". He was a member of Duluth First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Amber; son, Riley; and daughter, Maddyx; parents, Janey and Ben Thornton, Duluth; brother, Brian and Michelle Thornton, Hoschton; niece and nephew, Madelyn and Rylan; mother-in-law, JoAnn Evans, Winder; and aunts and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held in the Evans Funeral Home chapel on Sunday, August 6, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Humane Society of Jackson County, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.



Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
