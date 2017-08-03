Cindy Elliott (08-01-17)

Winder - Cindy Roush Elliott, 45, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
She was a member of Free Chapel Church. Cindy worked as an emergency care technician at Gwinnett Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Lane Roush; her husband, Randy Elliott, Winder; a son and step son, Chandler Elliott, Winder, and Stephen Elliott, Atlanta; two daughters, Brianna Elliott and Emily Warren (Johnny), both of Winder; father, Robert C. Roush, Gallipolis, Ohio; four brothers, Cary Cooper (Terri) and Nick Roush, Winder, Jeremy Roush, Wadsworth, Ohio, and Joey Roush (Lindsay), Gallipolis; a sister, Marcy Baker, Cincinnati, Ohio; three step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 4, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Price officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
