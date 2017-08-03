Tommy Jackson (08-01-17)

HOSCHTON - Tommy David Jackson, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Jackson; sons, Tommy Jr. and wife Claudia, Joseph Daniel Jackson and fiancée Stacey, all of Hoschton; sisters, Annie Mae Kiley and husband Clenton, Hoschton, Edna Louise Hulsey and husband James Richard, Gainesville, and Janie Carolyn Jackson; grandchildren, Brittany DeAngelo and husband David, Winder, Justin Kyle Jackson and wife Corie, Winder, Devin Best, Winder, Joshua Jackson, Cleveland, Jonathon Jackson, of North Carolina, Andrew Jackson, Jefferson, and Isaac Jackson, Cleveland; great grandchildren, Kylee Mae Jackson, Asher Jackson, Brentley Jackson and Parker Smith; nephews, Paul Kylie and wife Jamie, Murrayville, Stevie Palmer, Lamar Palmer, Larry Palmer, Raymond Galaza and Roy Galaza and Adam Galaza; nieces, Teresa Edwards and husband John, Hoschton, Chanel Pitts and Kenitha Medlin; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Linda Leigh Daniel Jackson; his father Daniel Taylor Jackson and mother Fannie Lee Burns Jackson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 4, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Luis Gaddis and Pastor Douglas Gaines will be officiating and musician, Carolyn Turk. Interment to follow at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 124, Braselton. The family will receive friends 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
