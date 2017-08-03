MCHS AP program shows a decade of gains

There have been some celebrations at Madison County High School in recent years. The main new building opened in 2014, and the Broad River College and Career Academy soon followed. The graduation rate has steadily increased and the End-of-Course scores just had a huge boost.
The MCHS Advanced Placement (AP) program is drawing attention too. The program offers students opportunities to earn college credit while in high school by passing high stakes exam. This year, there were 197 total passed exams, compared to only 10 nearly a decade ago. Over that same time span, the pass rate has risen over 51 percent and there are over 200 more exams taken every year. The high school offered 17 different AP courses in 2017 compared to just four in 2009. MCHS also beat both the global and Georgia pass rates by 17 percent in 2017.
“As a parent of students who were involved with the AP program, it is much more than scores and credit,” said MCHS principal George Bullock. “It is skill-based learning: communicating, reading, writing, articulating, arguing and defending points of view. These are skills that will help any student be more successful in future classes at the high school and collegiate levels. These are the same skills that will allow all students to be more successful on a job site and in life.”
But Bullock said the program is about more than just scores.
“We have an awesome staff and slate of AP teachers,” he said. “It is this energy that feeds the positive results we have been privileged to see. Without their constant work and efforts to improve our scores and participation, this would not happen.”
He noted that some teachers, like Bradley Shadrix, Brooke Cooper, Sonia Coile and Dr. Jonie Axon taught their AP subject for the first time at MCHS but still managed to beat the global averages in their respective subjects. Bullock points out that the economics duo of Michael Perdue and Matt Boggs outscore the global averages every year, as does David Harrison who does it with a class of freshmen in AP Government. Dr. Elmer Clark and Dallas Cowne recently went over the century mark and now have had over 100 students pass exams. Finally, Jacob Cawthon, Susanna Arnold and Trent Wilkes have each had 100-percent pass rates in recent years.
Meanwhile, students have turned in some impressive individual performances. For instance, 24 MCHS students were named AP Scholars (three passed exams) by the College Board this year, while 12 were named AP Scholar with Honor (four passed exams, 3.25 average), and 11 more were named AP Scholar with Distinction (five passed exams, 3.5 average).
Despite improvements, Bullock said there is still progress to be made and he wants the school to “improve in our currently tested subjects, increase participation, and add more class opportunities.” And AP teachers are now aiming for 200 total AP exams passed in a single year.
