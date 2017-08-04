Farmers market offered in Baldwin, Lula

Farmers markets are offered through the fall in Baldwin and Lula.
BALDWIN
The Baldwin City Farmers’ Market is now open is on Airport Road, across from the site of the old city hall.Hours for the farmers’ market are 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays through October. There will not be a charge to for vendors to participate in 2017, but the fee will be $10 monthly or $50 for the season, beginning in 2018. Vendor applications and operating policies are available at city hall during normal business hours. Items that are not characteristic of a wholesome family environment are not allowed. Items must be home grown or hand made. The sale of firearms, ammunition and pornography are strictly prohibited. Vendors using box trucks or trailers must be approved in advance. Set up for the event must be prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
LULA
Every Friday afternoon from now through October, local farmers are invited to sell their harvest on Main Street in Downtown Lula from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. “Locally Grown or Locally Made” is the theme.
Fruits and vegetables, as well as original art or locally made craft items, are included in the items to be available for sale. The Farmers Market is a community event sponsored by Around the Corner Florist and Gifts. The market will be located in downtown Lula in the parking lot on Main Street just south of the Athens Street railroad crossing. There is no charge for booth space but sellers are asked to register in advance. There are some prohibited items to keep with the “Locally Grown or Locally Made” theme. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, flowers and locally made crafts are encouraged. For more information on what types of items can be sold and how to set up a booth contact, Patti Thomas of Around the Corner Florist and Gifts, at 770-869-3516 or by email at: AroundTheCornerFlorist6003@gmail.com.
For more information from Baldwin and Lula, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
