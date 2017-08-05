Thompson: The nonsense behind Trump’s military transgender ban announcement

I don’t know about you, but I sure am glad the “generals” and “military experts” President Trump was referring to last week, when he announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military, have their priorities in order.
I don’t think we should really be as concerned with the fact that a maniac in North Korea threatens on practically a daily basis to destroy us, obliterating our allies in east Asia along the way.
And it probably shouldn’t be of concern that ISIS and similar organizations, operating under a sick perversion of Islam, seek to destroy the West.
Of course, those statements are dripping with sarcasm, but apparently what really burdens the military are several thousand transgender people serving their country proudly. So much so that Trump took to Twitter the morning of July 26 to announce the ban.
Yes, Twitter. Trump’s favorite social media platform to get on every morning, once he rises from his slumber, and launch personal insults, stroke his fragile ego and spew general nonsense.
In this case, Trump wrote, “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”
No, thank you, Mr. President, man of five draft deferments yourself, for relieving the burden of those who proudly volunteer their service to our country.
His announcement on Twitter apparently caught White House and defensive officials completely off guard and there was no established plan for how to carry out the ban, much like when he first announced a ban on people from six countries in the Middle East traveling to America.
Some kind of businessman, huh?
The notion that transgender people are a financial burden on our military is preposterous — or, as Trump might say, fake news. A study commissioned by the Pentagon and published by the Rand Corporation last year notes that out of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty U.S. military members, between 2,000-11,000 are transgender.
According to a report from the New York Times (Yes, I know, fake news!), the study also found that allowing transgender people to serve openly would increase healthcare spending from $2.4 million to $8.4 million for transgender members, or no more than 0.13 percent of the $6.2 billion increase projected overall.
For a little more perspective, the Washington Post (Will you stop it with the fake news already?) cited an analysis by the Military Times that total military spending on erectile dysfunction medication is around $84 million annually, or 10 times more than $8.4 million. Spending on Viagra alone is $41.6 million annually. And just to put a bow on this, $8.4 million is 0.001 percent of the Defense Department’s annual budget.
A ban would reverse the Obama administration’s decision last year to allow transgender people to serve openly. It would also effectively quell debate in Congress over a $790 billion defense and security spending package that included taxpayer money to pay for gender transition and hormone therapy for transgender people in the military. Trump, of course, couldn’t outright oppose the package because it also included $1.6 billion for a wall along the Mexican border. So, he just goes for the outright ban to guard against losing his wall.
But the real issue here is the president’s absurd claims of financial burdens in an attempt to mask bigotry. It’s an attempt to score cheap political points and appease many social conservatives.
It’s also a direct contradiction of Trump’s vow during his campaign and in his nomination acceptance speech to fight for and protect the LGBTQ community.
It’s impossible to know what really is going on in Trump’s head, if he’s really bigoted or that he’s just using this ban as political maneuvering. But what he has demonstrated is a strong desire to control the news cycle at all times.
A Republican-controlled Congress has failed to achieve one of the chief goals of his presidency — the eradication of Obamacare — in embarrassing fashion.
Trump shuffles staff around like deck chairs.
The cloud of the investigation over whether people in his presidential campaign colluded with Russia and the probe into whether he attempted to obstruct the investigation with his firing of FBI director James Comey continues to loom over the White House.
Attorney General and former Sen. Jeff Sessions, a member of Trump’s campaign and one of his earliest political loyalists, recused himself from the investigation and has been publicly lambasted by Trump for doing the right thing. That has understandably caused unease around Washington, but especially among Sessions’ former Senate colleagues, Republicans and Democrats.
So, it’s definitely conceivable that this latest action is an attempt at appeasement.
In the meantime, the policy allowing transgender people to serve remains in place until the White House officially issues a directive to not allow it. If that does happen, expect lengthy court battles.
But ultimately, to prohibit anyone who is capable of doing so from serving their country is shameful. It’s a disgrace. It’s an embarrassment. And we shouldn’t stand for it.
When will Republicans turned off by Trump’s actions stop shrugging their shoulders and refuse to stand for a president who behaves this way?
When will enough be enough?
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
