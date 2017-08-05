Sara Nell Saye (07-30-17)

Saturday, August 5. 2017
STATHAM - Sara Nell Saye, 89, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

She passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family and the caring staff of Mulberry Grove Assisted Living Facility. Sara was born July 9,1928 in Statham. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also an avid reader and a great admirer of cats and birds. For many years, Sara was an active church and choir member of Calvary Baptist Church. Sara's faith in Christ will be a lasting memory to all who knew her. Mrs. Saye was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Lee Saye; and her parents, James and Bertha Dial.

She is survived by her son, Terry (Rita) Saye, Harrogate, Tenn., and Linda Saye, Tucker; granddaughters, Denise (Doug) Cole, Statham, Cynthia (Adam) Robertson, Speedwell, Tenn; great-granddaughters, Ashton and Amber Cole and Olivia Robertson; and great-grandson, Noah Robertson.

Sara was laid to rest on August 1, at an intimate graveside service at Barrow Memorial Gardens officiated by Dr. Dr. E.R. Healen.

Funeral services were provided by Smith Memory Chapel., Winder

The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude and blessing to the staff of Mulberry Grove Assisted Living Facility for the wonderful provision and care they provided for our beloved GanGan in her final years.

Donations may be made to Mulberry Grove Assisted Living.
