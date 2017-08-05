COMMERCE – Roger Dale Clark, 62, died Monday, July 31, 2017.
Mr. Clark was born in Commerce, the son of Ada Strickland Clark of Commerce and the late Corzy Clark. He was a member of Rogers Baptist Church and was employed with Triple H Trucking.
Survivors n addition to his mother include his wife, Julia Sweet Clark; daughter, Kimberly Hoopaugh (Kenneth), Winterville; son, Jeremy Nichols (Renae), Nicholson; sister, Elaine Austin (Kimsey), Danielsville; nephew, Kevin Austin (Angie); niece, Melissa Neff (Matt); six grandchildren; and a number of friends and family.
Services will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 6, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Duncan and Mr. Kevin Austin officiating. The interment will be held at a later date in Rogers Baptist Church Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Rose Ministry.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Clark (07-31-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry