Louise Sullivan (08-04-17)

JEFFERSON - Louise Arledge Sullivan, 95, entered into rest Friday, August 4, 2017.
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Philadelphia, Miss., the daughter of the late Roy and Lillie White Arledge. Mrs. Sullivan was a homemaker, a devoted wife and mother, and was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church and the Esther Circle. Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by her husband 63 years, Robert “Sully” Sullivan.
Survivors include a son, Timothy Sullivan and his wife Peggy, Statham, a daughter, Patti Michael, Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tim Sullivan Jr. and his wife Jill, Cumming, Sean Sullivan and his wife Amber, Birmingham; and three great grandchildren, Reagan, Rhett and Grayson Sullivan.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, August 8, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Laskey officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
