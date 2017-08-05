Beverly Yates (08-04-17)

JEFFERSON - Beverly Virginia Schellhorn Yates, 87, entered into rest Friday, August 4, 2017.
Mrs. Yates was born in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late William T. Schellhorn and Catherine O’Brien Schellhorn Cleary. She was a retired registrar from the Broward County School System after 19 years of service. Mrs. Yates is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Yates, Sr.
Survivors include a son, Robert Yates, Jr. and his wife Kimberly Ann, Jefferson; daughters, Patricia Ann Yates, Dania Beach, Fla., Karen Marie York and her husband Michael, Bow, N.H.; and grandchildren, Robert Yates III, Lyndsey Yates, Robert Anton, Rebecca Anton, Krystal York, Taylor York, and Michael York.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, at St. Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church in Jefferson, with burial to follow in St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 7, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Humane Society, 98 College Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 in honor of Beverly’s love for animals.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
