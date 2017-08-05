Tyler Powers (07-30-17)

JEFFERSON - Tyler Powers, 26, formerly of Gainesville, passed away July 30, 2017, at his residence.
Born on June 7, 1991, in Gainesville, he was the son of the late Phillip Powers and Donna Marie Anderson Powers of Jefferson. Tyler was a graduate of North Hall High School and of the Christian denomination. Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dennis Dean Anderson.
Survivors in addition to his mother include maternal grandmother, Sue Anderson, f Gainesville; sister, Sunshine Powers, Gainesville; uncles, Rodney Anderson (Carmen), Gainesville, Wyman Hare (Lori), Demorest; aunt, Lisa Nash (Robert), Lula; uncle, Heath Powers (Nicole), Sugar Hill; aunt, Lori Grier (Neil), Lula; paternal grandmother, Kay Hardy (Mike), Bethlehem; uncle, Cory Hardy, Bethlehem; special great-aunt, Little Ginny, Gainesville; and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Rev. Bacle Fowler will officiate. Interment will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
