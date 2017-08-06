Vinnie Downs (08-05-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Vinnie Lou Anna Whitlock Downs, 80, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the Comer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Comer.
Mrs. Downs was born in Danielsville on June 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Paul Whitlock and Dessie Brooks Whitlock. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Bethel M. Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Lander Franklin Downs; son and daughter-in-law, Jonah Franklin and Libby Downs, Carnesville; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Ronald Tavaras, Cohutta, Ga.; and Vinnie’s little dog, Mickey; brother, James Howard Whitlock, Danielsville; grandchildren and spouses, Renee and B.J. Walters, Gary and Heather Downs, Kim and Dee Parks and Jessica and Lee Turner; great-grandchildren, Kiara Parks, Kiana Parks, Osiris Downs, Willow Downs, Talon Downs, Serenity Turner, Aiden Turner and William Turner; and two grand dogs, Heavenly and Beanie Weenie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harvey Whitlock and John Walton Whitlock; and sisters, Trella Whitlock and Pauline Whitlock.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, in the Bethel M. Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Stowe, Loy Reed, Kenneth Segars and Franklin Downs officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordon Church Cemetery in Royston. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday evening. Mrs. Downs will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
