BOC asked to address misbehavior, littering on Broad River

Thousands of people float or kayak down the Broad River in Madison County each year. Many are seeking family fun. Some want beer and good times.
And some in that latter group take it too far, getting rowdy with loud, foul language, tossing beer cans and bottles in the river or on private property. They sometimes get off the river and venture to houses, even breaking in.
Mike Haynes of Double Branch Road told county commissioners Monday that there have been 133 river-related 9-1-1 calls in the past two years. Haynes and numerous other people took the podium before the BOC and asked for the board to do something to address the misbehavior and littering by drunks on the river.
“We just need to find a way to share the river,” said Haynes. “It’s a problem that needs fixing. We’d like you to help us fix it.”
County commissioners took no votes Monday, but they agreed to consider the matter again when they meet at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 7, in the county government complex.
Property owner Tom Krobot wants to see the BOC take action. He said Bud Light seems to be the beer of choice by a 5-1 margin. He finds Bud Light cans and bottles all the time in the river. Krobot said some drunks are belligerent when approached about trespassing. And he said kayakers seem unaware that they are on private property when they get out of the river.
“There is out of control behavior on the river,” he said.
Property owner James McCook said that in 21 years he’s seen behavior go from “inconvenient to intolerable.”
“Now is the time we need to act; it’s only going to get worse if we don’t do something,” he said.
Madison County High School student Addie Haynes pointed out that the trash in the river is not just a nuisance to people who love the river, it’s a danger to the wildlife that inhabits the waterway. She asked the BOC to invest in younger generations by investing in the river.
Property owner Scott Edwards said most problems stem from alcohol use and the “disrespect of property owners and the river itself.” He and other property owners want the board to consider implementing drink and cooler restrictions on those using the river through commercial outfitters on the Broad River and Hudson River in Madison County.
The ordinance under consideration would ban coolers and drink containers on the river. Kayakers would be allowed one plastic or metal bottle of 1.5 liters or less. Outfitter companies would be required to have an employee stationed at the river put-in to ensure compliance with the ordinance.
There were also suggestions that outfitters assess what the kayakers take on the river and then make sure that they have the same when they return. Property owners said sometimes kayakers overturn in the water and lose a lot of debris. They want to see limitations on what can be carried.
Representatives from two Broad River outfitters addressed the commissioners Monday. They said there are some who misbehave on the river, but they said that’s a societal issue, that there are those who act out in any group and that the outfitters give instructions before people enter the water, but that they can’t make decisions for those once they’re on the river.
“We do a lot to control this, but we don’t have control over people’s choices and actions when they are out there,” said Sarah Owen, an employee at the Sandbar, which provides kayaking services.
Owens said telling people they can’t have coolers on the river would present physical issues for many in the 95-to-100 degree heat on a four-hour outdoor trip. She said the Sandbar could lose business from those who don’t want to make such a trip with limited nourishment.
“One bottle on a four-hour trip, there’s going to be a lot of dehydration,” she said.
Owen said the Sandbar straps small coolers to watercrafts for the boaters to help ensure items aren’t lost when they capsize.
Daniel Walker, owner of Slow Water Outfitter, said he can’t stand dealing with drunks either. He said it’s a societal problem and not one that outfitters can solve. He said he grew up on the river and believes in being a good steward, adding that his company does a lot to clean up the river. Sandbar representatives said they also spend considerable time cleaning up the river.
Walker said he doesn’t want to see restrictions that take away the recreation option from a lot of people.
“Everybody doesn’t have a swimming pool and everyone can’t go to the beach,” said Walker. “So this (the river) is their vacation.”
Several commissioners seemed open to some sort of regulation, though they didn’t make any decisions Monday.
“Something needs to be done,” said commissioner Tripp Strickland. “I think the two groups need to get together and see where they can find some common ground.”
To comment, visit The Madison County Journal Facebook page or send a letter to the editor with your first and last name and town of residence to zach@mainstreetnews.com.
