James Allen Stevens (08-05-17)

BRASELTON - James Allen Stevens, Sr., 88 entered into rest Saturday, August 5, 2017.
Mr. Stevens was born in Gainesville, Ga., the son of the late Charlie and Bessie Dean Stevens and was retired after 30 dedicated years of service with General Motors. Mr. Stevens was a member of Northeast Church, where he had served as a Deacon for many years and drove the church bus. He formerly served as a constable, served with the Civil Defense, Board Member of the West Jackson Fire Department, was a bus driver for the Jackson County Board of Education, Co-Founder of Family Sports and Recreation in Braselton and served on the Braselton City Council for a number of years. Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by a son, Joel Stevens; two sisters; and two brothers.
Very much a family man, Mr. Stevens was survived by a large loving family that includes his wife of 68 years, Sara Sheridan Stevens, Braselton; son, James Allen Stevens, Jr. and his wife Wanda Sue, Braselton; daughter, Wanda Lynn Duncan and her husband H.W., Braselton; daughter, Pamela Sue Reed and her husband Dwight, Braselton; daughter, Penelope Ann Clark and her husband Tim, Braselton; son, Greg Stevens, Braselton; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, from Northeast Church with Pastors Russ Harbin and Jack Palmer officiating with burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Justin Duncan, Josh Reed, Chaise Green, Shannon Underwood, Steve Brumbelow and Johnathan Jackson. Todd Glassburn, Brad Cash and Aaron Jackson will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, at the funeral home. Mr. Stevens will lie in state in the Church from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service and the family will also receive friends at that time.
Flowers are optional. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry Drive, Braselton, Georgia 30517.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
