Linda Williams (08-05-17)

WINDER - Linda Sharon Williams, 67, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017.
Linda loved her family.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Williams, Winder; daughters, Kristie Barnett Royster and husband Wayne, Florida, Jennifer Barnett Faulkner and husband Randy, Jefferson, Angie Eavenson and Mitch Taylor, Statham; brothers, Charles Skinner and wife Rae, Winder, Gary Skinner, Jefferson; grandchildren, Tiffany Wilson, Whitney Gresham, Pamela Maloch, Alyssa Getzinger, Baylie Dove, Meagan Faulkner, Jessica Faulkner and Harli Taylor; 11 great-grandchildren; nephews, Billy Skinner and wife Penny, Winder, and Clay Skinner, Jefferson; nieces, Leabee Skinner and husband James, Winder, Rachel Skinner, Jefferson, and Krista Bruce and husband Todd, Jefferson; her dog, BoBo; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron B. Skinner and Betty Morrow Skinner; and great-niece, Stephanie Wright.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 10, at Freedom Fellowship Church, 303 First Street, Statham, GA 30666 with Pastor Ned Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or at 1-800-227-2345.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
