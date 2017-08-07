Rep. Collins to host town hall

Rep. Doug Collins will host a town hall meeting in Gainesville Wednesday, Aug. 9. The event will be held at the court room of the Gainesville Public Safety Building, 701 Queen City Parkway beginning at 5:30 p.m.
No bags or signs will be allowed.
Collins represents Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, which includes most of Northeast Georgia.
“Washington needs to hear the voice of northeast Georgia, and I’m looking forward to continuing conversations with neighbors this week,” Collins said. “Whether I’m working for rural broadband access, fighting for criminal justice reform or advocating for local residents in the face of federal bureaucracy, I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the values and priorities of our community, and that starts with listening to its residents.”
