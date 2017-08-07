Randall Rockmore (08-07-17)

WINDER - Randall Rockmore, 72, passed away August 7, 2017.
A native of Jackson County, he was the son of the late J. E. and Ruby Carlile Rockmore. Mr. Rockmore was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was a retiree of the University of Georgia maintenance department.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Montgomery Rockmore; children, Pam Clark, Jason Rockmore and Steven Rockmore; grandchildren, Justin Clark, Katlyn Holt and Xena Rockmore; great-granddaughter, Olivia Yearwood; brother, Dean Rockmore; and sister, Ann Ethridge, all of Winder.
The family will receive friends, Tuesday, August 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 9, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Gilmer officiating. Interment will be in Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
