Bobby Harold Ledford, 77, of the Ashland community of Franklin County, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 2, 2017. at the Athens Regional Medical Center.
Born April 8, 1940, he was the son of the late Dock and Inda Mae McElreath. He was the father of the late Greg Ledford. He was the brother of the late Bertha Williams, Dorothy Wilbanks, Alice Bond, Mildred Thomas, Linda Ledford, Bill, Herman, Curtis, and George Ledford. Mr. Ledford was retired from Coats and Clark of Toccoa, Ga. He was a Mason, and a member of Anchor Church.
Survivors include his wife, Willie V. LeCroy Ledford; son, Marty Ledford, Commerce; two grandsons and granddaughter-in-law, Ryan Ledford and Chas and Sherelle Ledford; great-grandchildren, Lacy and Chaslyn; three brothers, Frank Ledford, Commerce, David Ledford, Carnesville, Aubrey Ledford, Commerce; and two sisters, Ruth Bachman, Yatesville, and Paulette Delozier, Buford.
Services were held Saturday, August 5, at the B.D. Ginn Memorial Chapel with the Revs. Wendell Hanley and Ray Richardson officiating. Burial was at the Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Ledford (08-02-17)
