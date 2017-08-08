MCMS students travel to UGA to learn about circuits, satellites

A group of 15 young women from Madison County Middle School journeyed recently to the University of Georgia Small Satellite Research Lab in May to learn about soft circuits and small satellites.
They worked in the Small Satellite Research Lab with an interdisciplinary group from around UGA, including Dr. Susanne Ullrich and Dr. David Cotton. The lab brings together expertise from the disciplines of geography, physics, engineering, mathematics, computer science, marine science, design, and management. The team at the Small Satellite Research Lab is very interested in outreach activities and invited a group of young women from Madison County Middle School to the lab for a unique learning experience.
At the workshop, students learned about how to connect and run circuits of their own design that were sewn onto clothing. The soft circuits the students constructed used basic circuit design and involved using a microcontroller, leds, a power source, and sewable wires. Additionally, students were in the small satellite laboratory and they learned about jobs and careers in the satellite industry and how understanding electronics and circuits can help them for future jobs.
The curriculum for the soft circuit part of the workshop came from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is geared toward middle and high school students. The two satellites students interacted with were the SPectral Ocean Color (SPOCP) satellite and the Mapping and Ocean Color Imager (MOCI) satellite. The SPOC has already secured funding from NASA and will be launched in 2018 into low earth orbit. The MOCI is funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory’s University Nanosatellite Program. UGA is currently in competition with M.I.T., the Air Force Academy, and the University of Colorado for additional funding and the opportunity to launch the MOCI.
