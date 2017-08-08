Thomas George Sr. (08-07-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, August 8. 2017
BETHLEHEM - Thomas George, Sr., 78, passed away August 7, 2017.

A native of Monroe, Ga., he was the son of the late Raymond and Ethel Cooper George. He was preceded by brothers, James Oscar George, William George and Phillip George. Mr. George was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was a retiree of Harrison Poultry where he was a superintendent.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Anthony George, Bethlehem; children, Connie and Clark Rice, Loganville, John, Jr. and Sandy George, Winder, Chris Little, Jeremy and Donna Little, and Tracey George, all Bethlehem; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Modena Kirk, Monroe.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 10, at 2:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Britt officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.