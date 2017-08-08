Thomas George Sr. (08-07-17)

BETHLEHEM - Thomas George, Sr., 78, passed away August 7, 2017.
A native of Monroe, Ga., he was the son of the late Raymond and Ethel Cooper George. He was preceded by brothers, James Oscar George, William George and Phillip George. Mr. George was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was a retiree of Harrison Poultry where he was a superintendent.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Anthony George, Bethlehem; children, Connie and Clark Rice, Loganville, John, Jr. and Sandy George, Winder, Chris Little, Jeremy and Donna Little, and Tracey George, all Bethlehem; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Modena Kirk, Monroe.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 10, at 2:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Britt officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
