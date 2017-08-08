Janet Anthony (08-07-17)

Janet Howard Anthony, 81, wife of the late James Alvin Anthony, died Monday, August 7, 2017.
Born in Albemarle, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Blanche Howard. She was the former owner along with her husband of Dixie Hosiery Mill.
Survivors include two daughters, Trina Lowery, Hull, and Sheilla Carlan, Jefferson; sister, Louise Gardner, New London, N.C.; grandchildren, Andrew Lowery and Kimberly Entzin; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 11, at 3 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
