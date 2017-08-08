Larry Woodman (08-07-17)

Larry Dean Woodman, 66, died Monday, August 7, 2017.
Mr. Woodman was the son of the late Clifford G. Woodman. He worked for Peach State Freightliner and was an Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Cronic Woodman; mother, June Cowger Rohats; sons, Craig Woodman, Bryan Woodman, Brent Richardson, Kelly Richardson; and sister, Lori Woodman; and 9 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel on Thursday, August 17. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on the day of the service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
