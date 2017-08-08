Carolyn Standridge (08-07-17)

COMMERCE - Carolyn B. Standridge, 65, entered into rest Monday, August 7, 2017.
Ms. Standridge was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late L.C. and Viola Evans Standridge. She was a homemaker and a member of New Harmony Baptist Church, where she often played the piano and organ. Ms. Standridge was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred Pointer and Jimmy Whitlock.
Survivors include two daughters, Karee Whitlock Bullock and her husband Bryan, Hoschton, and Kathy Whitlock, Jefferson; brother, Gerald Standridge and his wife Charlotte, Jefferson; and three grandchildren, Bryson, Carmen and Anthony Bullock.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 10, from the New Harmony Baptist Church in Nicholson, with the Rev. Andy Edwards officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park, Commerce. The body will lie in state in the Church from 1:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
