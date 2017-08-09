Jefferson man charged after child pornography found

A Jefferson man faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of children following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Justin Parker White, 36, 141 Meadow Creek Drive, Jefferson, faces eight counts of felony sexual exploitation of children.
The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in May of this year at White’s residence.
“At that time we found he was in possession of child pornography,” according to the GBI. “We took arrest warrants on him last week.”
