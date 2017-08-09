Football: Raiders topple Leopards in scrimmage action, 56-7

Football returned last Friday across the state.
A number of teams decided to take advantage of the first week of padded practice and play a pre-season scrimmage game in the process. Banks County was one of those teams who opted to play.
Going into the scrimmage game at Habersham Central, head coach Josh Shoemaker said he knew the team was going to be “rusty.”
The outcome showed part of the rust on the scoreboard as the Raiders pounced the Leopards for a 56-7 win.
Shoemaker called the Raiders a “good” football team.
The Leopards started five new players up front on offense and a new quarterback in Trevor Thomas.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
