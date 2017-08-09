In two seasons as the Banks County High School head baseball coach, Tom Kelley laid a solid foundation down for the program, amassing 25 wins and back-to-back playoff appearances.
Kelley recently took a new head-coaching job at Luella High School. With his departure, the program looks to continue to go forward under the direction of its new head coach, Peyton Hart.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Baseball: Peyton Hart hired as new head coach
