Football: Knights to open up regular season at Piedmont Friday

When Bethlehem Christian Academy pulled off a 13-6 stunner over Piedmont Academy to kick off last season, Knights coach Lance Fendley felt like it was the jumping point for a strong start that helped his team reach the state playoffs for the first time in school history.
Fendley is hoping for a similar outcome this year as the Knights travel to Monticello on Friday to take on the Cougars in their season opener at 8 p.m.
“The first game gets you going and kind of helps set the tone for the year,” Fendley said Monday. “When you’re playing a formidable opponent that’s as legendary (in GISA) as Piedmont is, you’ll find out a lot about your team from the get-go, what you’re made of and what you can handle. With that history, it shouldn’t be difficult for our kids to get ramped up.”
Energy and intensity was something Fendley said was lacking Friday when the Knights faced Briarwood Academy in a controlled preseason scrimmage and were pushed around.
Playing primarily on possessions that started from midfield, the Knights gave up touchdowns on 10 of 13 possessions and managed just four touchdowns out of 10 of their own.
“We didn’t play very well. We played soft. We played timid and we weren’t very physical,” Fendley said after the scrimmage, adding that the Knights seemed to regress from a similar scrimmage the previous week when they held their own against defending GISA Class AAA champion John Milledge Academy.
“Briarwood was the AA runner-up last year so we told the guys it wasn’t going to get any easier, that we weren’t going to be playing a cupcake,” Fendley said.
“They came out and showed us exactly what they are, which is a very good team. We didn’t have a very good week of practice and I think it carried over to the scrimmage.”
Fendley said he saw vast improvement from the Knights in practice Monday and that they’ll need a much a better effort to beat Class AA Piedmont, a traditional powerhouse with two state championships under its belt that suffered through an uncharacteristic down year in 2016, going 2-8.
“I always expect them to be ready to play,” Fendley said of the Cougars, who trounced the Knights 77-0 in 2014 and 28-7 in 2015 before the loss last year. “I felt like last year they maybe overlooked us a little bit, but I know they’re not going to let that happen again. They’re going to be well-coached and very tough on both sides of the ball.”
The Cougars feature a spread attack on offense with junior quarterback Dalton Whitley leading the way. Whitley’s favorite target will be junior tight end J.T. Webb, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder who Fendley said made things tough on the Knights this summer when the teams competed against each other in 7-on-7 work.
“One of the big keys for us is going to be taking away the big plays,” Fendley said. “That’s going to be made easier if we can shut down the run and make them more one-dimensional so we’re able to hone in on those explosive guys.”
Stopping the run is also part of Piedmont’s strength and the Knights will look to establish some success behind first-year starter Ethan Torbett at quarterback and junior running back Tanner Schwebel who logged a solid scrimmage against Briarwood.
“Tanner’s a big piece of our puzzle. He’s still got a lot to learn, but he’s going to be one of the guys we’re counting on,” Fendley said. “I think the big thing for us, after watching the tape from the scrimmage, is it really wasn’t anything schematic that went wrong; it was an effort thing.
“They all count now so we’re focused on the week to week. Every week is our own little championship and it starts with Piedmont.”
Football: Knights to open up regular season at Piedmont Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry