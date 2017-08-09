FOOTBALL: Dragons to scrimmage improved and talented Gladiator program

Jefferson offered the first glimpse of how it would look under new coach Gene Cathcart back in May with a spring scrimmage win over Lakeside-Atlanta.
Cathcart’s Dragons are set for another dress rehearsal Thursday.
Jefferson will travel to Clarke Central for a 7 p.m. scrimmage in advance of their Aug. 18 opener against Discovery.
“You know they’re going to be athletic, and you know it’s a place where football is very important,” Cathcart said of Clarke Central. “It will be a good challenge for us and we’re excited to see how our kids respond and how we compete when we go over there.”
Clarke Central boasts one of the top football traditions in the state. Including the time the school was known as Athens High School (pre-1970), the program has 737 victories and six state titles. The Gladiators are coming off a 7-5 season in 2016.
Jefferson scrimmaged the Gladiators last year and won 52-10 but Clarke Central went on to have a solid season, reaching the second round of the Class 5A playoffs under first-year coach David Perno.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
