The 40-plus year head coaching career of Bolling DuBose will continue after recently being hired as Monroe Area’s new boys’ basketball coach.
DuBose coached 41 seasons at Jefferson, winning 661 games, but was not retained following a 4-22 season in 2016-17.
DuBose, who guided the Dragons to two Final Fours and 12 region titles, will take over for former Monroe Area coach Chris Jackson, who took a college assistant coaching job.
“I’m excited,” he said. “Monroe has always had such a good athletic tradition. We’ve got good kids here.”
After his time at Jefferson ended, DuBose said his intention was to remain in coaching “if at all possible.”
“I still love it, and I still think I have a few years left,” he said.
DuBose was seeking a job within driving distance of his home, and Monroe is only 30 minutes away. The school was also able to provide DuBose with a half-time teaching position.
“It ended up being a really good fit,” DuBose said.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASKETBALL: DuBose lands job at Monroe Area
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry