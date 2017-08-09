FOOTBALL: Panther coach looking forward to scrimmage test

Wednesday, August 9. 2017
Jackson County continues to move through the items on its preseason check list. it has transitioned to padded practices and held its annual picture day. Now it’s on to playing someone else.

The Panthers will do just that this Friday when they scrimmage Prince Avenue on the road at 7 p.m. The Class A Athens-area private school powerhouse is coming off of a 12-1 season in 2016.
“I like playing some good teams early on,” said coach Brandon Worley during Jackson County’s picture day session this past Friday. “It gives us a good look at what we’re capable of doing and where we need to improve. Some of those areas that need improvement get shown really quickly when you play good teams.”
Worley, whose team opens the season Aug. 18 at home against Banks County, is particularly interested in seeing how his experienced offensive line holds up against the Wolverines, a state quarterfinals team in Class A-Private last year.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
