Led by Jessica Streuer’s 29 kills, Jackson County went 2-1 during Saturday’s Queen of the Court tournament at Apalachee.
The Panthers beat East Hall and Providence Christian and lost to Brookwood.
Taylor Roland added 23 kills on the day, while Megan Milian finished with 12 and Alanna Dorsey with nine. Anslee Stephens led Jackson County with 26 digs, followed by Steuer (24), Jenny Moua (23), Tori Garrett (20) and Roland (19).
The team finished with a serving percentage of 95 percent.
Jackson County opened up with a 26-24, 25-11 win over East Hall but fell 25-18, 25-15 to Brookwood in the second match. The Panthers then rebounded with a 23-25, 25-19, 16-14 victory over Providence Christian.
“I thought we played our best volleyball in the last match against Providence,” coach Ron Fowler said. “We dropped the first set and won the next two to win the match. They were a quality opponent. They are a team we were very familiar with having played them twice in Barrow Bash … Our coaching staff really challenged our girls after the loss to Brookwood and the team responded.”
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers win two of three
