Taking it off-road: New Jefferson mountain-biking team gets started

Bob Kerr had his own “if you built it, they will come” moment recently.
Kerr set out on his eight-acre lot in Jefferson armed with a supply of Round-Up. When he was finished, he’d laid out a 1.25-mile trail.
Kerr’s motivation for blazing a path through his property? Jefferson’s upstart mountain biking team.
Comprising students from Jefferson middle and high school (the team has no formal affiliation with either school), approximately 20 riders take to Kerr’s homemade trail each afternoon as the team prepares for its inaugural season.
“We didn’t have a team in Jefferson, so I thought I’d give it a shot,” said Kerr, a mountain biker for over 30 years and the team’s coach.
The Jefferson squad is part of the Georgia Interscholastic Cycling League, which falls under the umbrella of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), an organization with leagues in 18 states. Competitive mountain biking allows an alternative to the traditional stick-and-ball sports offered by high schools and middle schools.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
