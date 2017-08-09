When Commerce head coach Michael Brown sees the Madison County Red Raider football team, he sees a team that has talented skill-position players and linemen that play sound on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
With that, Brown expects a “challenge” for his Commerce Tiger football team this Friday at home in the team’s preseason scrimmage game. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
“We want to go against good people early on,” Brown said, “and so, that’s why we set a scrimmage with these guys, to find out what we’re made of and stretch our kids.
“So, hopefully we can go out there and compete.”
Madison County is in Class 4A. Commerce opens the regular season with Banks County who competes in Class 2A. Commerce plays in Class A Public.
“Anytime you can line up and compete against another team, the kids get excited,” Brown said about the anticipation of live-game action. “The coaches get uptight and nervous about it and we’re ready to get our first real test and see where we are.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Commerce to host Fri. scrimmage
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry