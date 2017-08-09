Local teacher played a role in Hall of Famer’s football career

When Terrell Davis gave his Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech on Saturday night, he made sure to include a Jefferson High School teacher in his remarks to the crowd.
And that teacher, Bob Pittard, was there to hear it.
Pittard, a history teacher at Jefferson High School, attended the hall of fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio at Davis’ invitation.
Pittard served as recruiting coordinator for the University of Georgia in the 1990s and was instrumental in getting Davis to UGA after the running back’s college football career was in limbo.
And Davis never forgot it.
“I’m the one that kind of got to him to Georgia I guess … he’s more than repaid me. He’s gone out of his way to be nice to me because of that,” said Pittard, who was UGA’s first-ever recruiting coordinator.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
